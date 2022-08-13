Microcredit of up to R$3,000 through Caixa in August; see how to get

August is Digital SIM month at Caixa Econômica Federal. The agency’s newest type of loan aims to help micro-entrepreneurs from all over Brazil to take the business a step further or to help those who only dream of starting a business, but want to finally start.

The coolest thing is that despite the credit being offered to micro-enterprise entrepreneurs, individuals will also be able to hire through the same program. The values ​​will differ, but they can still prove useful, mainly because having the name negative It’s not an obstacle to getting the loan!

This means that even those with a dirty name on the market will be able to take advantage of the new credit and will even have some special conditions to pay. Those who are micro-entrepreneurs can hire a credit of up to BRL 3,000, while individuals can hire one for a maximum of BRL 1,000.

Otherwise, the conditions end up being similar, as everyone has 24 months to pay, but with interest of 1.99% per month for companies and 1.95% for individuals. Another important point is that for a MEI to be accepted when contracting the loan, it needs to have at least 12 months of billing of any amount using the respective CNPJ.

According to information from Caixa itself, this line of credit is expected to help around 40 million Brazilians across the country. This, of course, is a I estimated long-term thought. In the short term, it is expected that at least 10 million individuals will seek the values ​​of the Digital SIM immediately.

Within six months, the bank expects to receive up to R$10 billion. All from this operation. Data also show that about 602 thousand people have requested the so-called Digital SIM since its operations were officially launched. initiated in March this year.

With this, it is believed that more than 499 thousand Brazilians are negative and waiting for a chance to get credit. Believe it or not, this represents a picture of 83% of citizens asking for the loan while they are negative. A rather curious fact, to say the least.

Many warn that anyone who is going to take a loan to be careful and do the math well to know if the monthly payment amount really fits in their pocket. The advice is especially valid for those who are negative. While a loan can help pay off debt, it’s important to be careful that it doesn’t become one more, as the person will fall into a snowball.