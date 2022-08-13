Mike Tyson’s Ferrari F50 Goes to Auction; price should reach R$ 28 million

A Ferrari F50 owned by former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will be auctioned on August 19 and 20 at Gooding & Company in Peeble Beach, United States. The model is expected to earn between US$ 4.5 and 5.5 million – approximately R$ 23.1 and 28.2 million at the current price.

The model is chassis 104220, completed on February 13, 1996, painted in the iconic Rosso Corsa shade and is one of only 55 units that were originally built for the US market. The house also reveals that the vehicle was delivered new by Ferrari North America to Beverly Hills Sports Car for broker Nadir Amirvand.

Tyson bought the Ferrari F50 on the spot, and had it until 2001, when he sold the car to someone else. In the last two decades, the vehicle has had several owners. In May 2022, the current owner sent the model to a Ferrari dealership in Fort Lauderdale, where the F50 received a new clutch and tires, as well as work on the front suspension and air conditioning. Interior panels of Alcantara were also removed and restored.

About US$ 75,000 (R$ 385,000) was spent on the model for updating. With 9,966 km on it, the Ferrari F50 comes with its removable hardtop kits, tools, tire inflator, owner’s manual, warranty book, original window sticker, car cover, emergency top, factory presentation book and a lot more.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.