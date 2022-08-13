Millionaire, daughter who hit her mother asks for free justice

Reproduction / social networks Sabine Boghici

A millionaire inheritance involving an estate of around R$ 46 million, works from one of the most applauded collections of the art scene in the country and of world fame, a penthouse on Avenida Atlântica and over a dozen apartments in upscale neighborhoods of Rio, such as Ipanema, farms in the Serrana Region and an apartment in a prime area of ​​Paris. Why would Sabine Boghici, one of the successors of all these goods, file an appeal for free in court?

Arrested last Wednesday for scamming her mother – the widow of art collector Jean Boghici, with the help of a band of psychics – worth around R$724 million – Sabine began fighting legal battles with her mother shortly after her death. father’s death. The couple’s youngest daughter, she would legally be entitled to 25% of the inheritance left by her father, as would her older sister Muriel, who lives in Paris. But some adversities arose before the estate was finished, and Sabine decided to go to court.

There were two actions. The first, filed in August 2021, concerns repossession with damages. The other, moved in December 2021, to regain custody of 11 pets that were under the care of Sabine’s mother at a farm in Itaipava. Both started after the mother’s complaint that she would have been mistreated, threatened by her daughter and isolated from relatives and friends and without access to the phone between January 2020 and April 2021. The amount under discussion in one of these cases revolves around around R$ 130 thousand.

Accustomed to traveling in high circles, exhibitions and art fairs, and with an allowance estimated at R$10,000 per month, Sabine claimed that she did not have the resources to bear the costs of the lawsuits, since her mother had suspended her payment after the allegations. of aggression.

In the request for free Justice, Sabine alleges hyposufficiency – that is, she says she does not have enough resources to pay the costs and other procedural expenses -, a benefit given to those who are 60 years old or older or a monthly net income of less than ten minimum wages.

No work, pension or retirement

The document says that she is “deprived of financial surplus in her budget”, which is a person who does not have a job, pension or retirement relationship, being “away from the food that was given to her by her mother” since she changed the keys. of the apartment in Copacabana, on April 8, 2021.

To prove that she didn’t have the money to pay the values ​​of the process, Sabine attached her last three income tax returns, showing a lack of income and a decrease in financial reserves.

Although she presented herself as an actress and voice actress, including on social media, Sabine said she never had a formal job and always received “food in cash from her mother, who is the executor of a large estate with many high-end properties”. Sabine says that since she has always worked in the family business, she has never had to engage professionally.

According to her, the scenario of the Covid-19 pandemic made the situation “reckless”, requiring sacrifices of various natures, and brutally reducing the number of available jobs.

After being kicked out of her home, Sabine claims that her only source of income is the solidarity of long-time friends, who have contributed with fresh food and small hygiene expenses so that “a minimum level of dignity is maintained, away from the condition of of indigence”. The only supplementary income would come from the sale of some of her toys, which are in the possession of a friend responsible for the negotiation.

The document concludes that “in light of the preliminaries exposed, as it currently does not have any source of income, ruling out free justice means an obstacle to access to justice and a significant imposition of the author’s vulnerability”. In a final appeal, Sabine asks that the collection of court costs be postponed, a measure that would allow her to “organize herself financially” to pay the amount due before the delivery of the sentence.

