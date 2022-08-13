Minister denies request to delete video in which Lula calls Bolsonaro a coward and a liar | Elections 2022

Minister Raul Araújo, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), denied a request by the PL to exclude videos from social networks in which PT presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva calls President Jair Bolsonaro a liar and a coward. .

The minister understood that, despite being an acid criticism and having a hostile tone, it was not characterized as hate speech. Araújo stated that the TSE understands that it is not any blunt criticism or offense to honor that characterizes negative electoral propaganda against an opponent.

“The fundamental right to freedom of expression is not only aimed at protecting opinions that are supposedly true, admirable or conventional, but also those that are dubious, exaggerated, reprehensible, satirical, humorous, as well as those not shared by the majority,” wrote the minister. .

Araújo is the same minister who this week ordered the removal from social media of a video in which Lula calls Bolsonaro genocidal.

TSE determines that video in which Lula calls Bolsonaro genocidal be excluded from networks

According to Araújo, “it is noteworthy that even erroneous statements are under the protection of this constitutional guarantee”.

The PL questioned excerpts from Lula’s speech at an event in Fortaleza, on July 30th. To the TSE, Bolsonaro’s party stated that Lula made positive early propaganda in his favor and negative early propaganda to the detriment of Bolsonaro, with the adoption of hate speech and offenses to honor and image.

The TSE minister understood that PT’s speech “does not contain an explicit request for a vote, it is embodied in the exaltation of his personal qualities, reveals critical opinions to his opponents, as well as externalizing personal thoughts on issues of a political nature”.