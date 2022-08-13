Monkeypox: 2,900 cases are investigated in 8 SUS centers; understand how testing is in the country | monkey pox

Testing for cases of monkeypox does not yet occur widely in Brazil, a reflection of the advance of the disease and of how the public and private health sectors have mobilized against the monkeypox virus, according to experts consulted by the g1 .

Although available in the Unified Health System (SUS), there are bottlenecks in testing that range from the time needed to develop specific tests to be commercialized and even the difficulty in obtaining reagents that would enable more testing centers to be trained.

“Diagnosis today is a big bottleneck – having few places that do it, taking time between the collection of material and the response of the diagnosis to the health professional, from the health professional to the patient, this is bad”, evaluates epidemiologist Ethel Maciel, professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes).

Data compiled by the federal government up to Tuesday (9) indicate that Brazil had 2,415 confirmed cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) and 2,963 suspected cases still awaiting the result of a diagnostic test, according to the most recent balance available.

In all, since the beginning of the current outbreak, 6,986 diagnostic tests for the disease have been processed in the country’s public laboratories. The government does not have a consolidated account of the tests carried out in the private sector, but the representatives come to estimate that they were responsible for 60% of the tests already carried out in the country.

To confirm the disease, the SUS has eight reference laboratories that analyze samples collected throughout the country. Testing is restricted and the result may take days to arrive. Virologist Clarissa Damaso, from UFRJ, points out that the expansion of reference centers should be gradual in the country to avoid wasting material used in the analyses.

“From my point of view, it has to be a dynamic: as you have regions with an increasing number of cases, that region could be strengthened with more laboratories doing analysis”, comments the virologist. She cited the recent example of the change in sending samples collected in the Midwest to Brasília, before they went to Rio. The change occurred due to increased demand and ease of logistics, according to Damaso.

The virologist explains that, in the current scenario of scarce resources in the pharmaceutical industry, it is prudent to expand the centers without wasting material. “We have a difficulty with reagents. The companies that supply these reagents are asking for 20 to 30 working days to deliver. This is an extremely long time. Without reagents, we also do nothing”, explains the virologist.

The current scenario of testing against the monkeypox virus in the country is also marked by a significant participation of the private network, whose companies have developed their own methods to meet the demand: the sector estimates to have been responsible for more than half of the tests already carried out in Brazil , even without the health plans being obliged to pay for the exams that can cost R$ 450.

While the government’s reference network grows, driven by increased demand, there is an expectation that, in the coming weeks, Anvisa will release the marketing of smallpox tests for monkeys developed by private companies, facilitating access and causing an eventual decrease in prices. .

According to the Ministry of Health, the diagnosis for monkeypox is made exclusively by a PCR-type test. The exam evaluates the genetic material collected from the lesion samples using a molecular biology technique, with a sensitivity level greater than 95%.

“A rapid test (unlike PCR, which requires laboratory processing) would help a lot. If the states themselves had it, they would no longer send so many cases (to referral centers) that end up being negative. that there is no quick test for monkeypox”, analyzes Damaso.

Reference laboratories for SUS

Until August 6, according to information available on the Ministry of Health website, eight laboratories were responsible for processing samples and diagnosing monkeypox in Brazil:

Fiocruz-RJ Enterovirus Laboratory; Central Public Health Laboratory of Minas Gerais/Fundação Ezequiel Dias; Central Public Health Laboratory of São Paulo/Instituto Adolfo Lutz; Consortium between the Laboratory of Molecular Biology of Viruses of the Carlos Chagas Filho Institute of Biophysics and the Laboratory of Molecular Virology of the Institute of Biology of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) Central Public Health Laboratory of the Federal District (Lacen/DF); Central Public Health Laboratory of Rio Grande do Sul (Lacen/RS); Regional Reference Laboratory on Enteroviruses at the Evandro Chagas Institute, in Pará; Instituto Leonidas and Maria Deane, linked to Fiocruz do Amazonas.

O g1 contacted the reference laboratories:

The Carlos Chagas Filho Institute of Biophysics, from UFRJ, reported that the consortium has received 300 to 500 samples per week. The tests take around 24 hours to be analyzed.

The Fiocruz Enterovirus Laboratory in Rio de Janeiro reported that it has the capacity to perform, on average, 400 to 500 analyzes per week, and that the report with the result takes an average of 24 hours to be issued.

The Central Public Health Laboratory of Minas Gerais reported that it has the capacity to analyze 500 samples per day; since the beginning of the diagnostic tests, on June 6, more than 2,000 samples from 582 patients have already been processed (more than one sample is sent for each patient). About 30% of the tests analyzed are positive for monkeypox; Results have been released, on average, 24 hours after receiving the sample.

(more than one sample is sent for each patient). About 30% of the tests analyzed are positive for monkeypox; Results have been released, on average, 24 hours after receiving the sample. Lacen in Rio Grande do Sul reported that it receives, on average, 100 to 150 samples per week, takes from 24 to 72 hours to issue the test result and has the capacity to perform around 500 weekly analyses.

Fiocruz do Amazonas reported that it has received, on average, 5 samples per week, only from Amazonas; the laboratory is also responsible for the analysis of Acre and Roraima, but has not yet received samples from these states. The current analysis capacity is 100 samples per week, reaching 500 samples as more inputs arrive. Results have taken less than 24 hours to be ready.

Anvisa analyzes commercial tests

There is still no commercial record of tests at the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) specific to monkeypox. Until the 11th, the agency was evaluating six applications for registration of commercial tests for the diagnosis of monkeypox, two of them manufactured by Fiocruz.

The tests being used in the private network were developed by the laboratories themselves – what is called “in-house” development – ​​and cannot be commercialized.

Carlos Eduardo Gouvêa, from the Brazilian Chamber of Laboratory Diagnosis (CBDL), believes that this approval by Anvisa is important, as the tests will be cheaper and, consequently, more accessible.

“The diagnostics market is very competitive. With scale and competitiveness, you can have better and better products at lower prices. So, the tendency is for this value, which is restricted to some laboratories and a laborious technology, to be high. little by little the price will drop”, he highlights.

No insurance coverage

the health plans are not required to cover the tests of monkeypox, according to the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

According to the agency, the offer of tests in the private network is still “incipient” and depends on the testing kits that need to be approved by Anvisa.