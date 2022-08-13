Monkeypox: WHO renames virus variants | monkey pox

From now on, the deadliest “version” of the virus, which comes from the Congo Basin in Central Africa, will be known as clade one. The variant that is circulating in Brazil, which comes from West Africa, will be the clade two. The experts also agreed that the clade two has two subclades.

In biology, a clade is a group of organisms that are believed to have evolved from a common ancestor.

Monkeypox virus clades were named using Roman numerals: clade I (clade one) and clade II (clade two). The subclades will be known as clade IIa and clade IIb. Lineage names will be proposed as the disease outbreak evolves.

In a note, the WHO noted that the monkeypox virus was named after it was first discovered in 1958, as was the disease itself – before current practices of naming diseases and viruses were adopted. At the time, the main variants were identified by the geographic regions where they were known to circulate.