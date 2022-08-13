More All Inclusive flights on Transamerica Comandatuba from R$ 3,112 per person, in 8 interest-free installments!

That Bahia is beautiful, everyone knows! Imagine enjoying the natural wonders of the destination in a beachfront and All Inclusive resort? In the south of the state, O Transamerica Comandatuba There are packages with flights plus accommodation from R$ 6,224 per couple, that is, R$ 3,112 per person in double accommodation.

To complete, the installment is in up to 8 interest-free installments and through the website it is also possible to book just the stay, without the airline tickets.

The offer forms part of Zarpo’s birthday, which celebrates 11 years with 11 days of promotion! These are hotels and resorts with up to 45% OFF, in addition to extra discounts for booking flights. Check out all the participants of the promo here and read more details about the resort in the South of Bahia below.

Transamerica Comandatuba

O Transamerica Comandatuba is an incredible All Inclusive resort, with leisure options to enjoy from dawn to dusk. Practically synonymous with Ilha de Comandatuba, in the south of Bahia, the accommodation has swimming pools, soccer fields, tennis and beach tennis courts, archery and more!

Children from 4 to 12 years old also enjoy the monitored recreation, as well as adults, who also have a program of activities. In the nautical area it is possible to practice stand up paddle, kayak, water ski, etc. On land, how about renting a bike and exploring more of the island? Another option is to hire tours or, to relax, dedicate yourself to the Comandatuba SPA, at a separate cost.

As for the All Inclusive, there are five bars available, in addition to six restaurants. Three of them, themed, serve specialties such as seafood, Japanese dishes and pizzas.

For rest, choose from one of eight accommodation options, divided between apartments and bungalows. From 24 to 36 m², all have an LCD TV, minibar, hairdryer and amenities. The published prices are per person for the Standard Couple Apartment, with capacity for two adults and two children up to 11 years old, plus flights.

To add flights for children, it is necessary to click on “Change flights” after accessing the links in the table. The value of the package will be recalculated, with no change in the value of the hosting. To choose another accommodation option, book via the resort page on Zarpo.

The values ​​of the packages at Zarpo may vary along with the air tickets. We have listed the prices found on the website at the time of writing this text, but there may be a variation to more or less, so we recommend checking other dates!