New fuel price reduction, check it out

Every Brazilian at this point knows how much the value of things in the country costs. Inflation continues with high rates and this impacts the purchasing power of the population. One of the most recent information brought to common knowledge concerns the price of fuel that calls for a reduction in stations. Well, know that it has just happened and in this article we are going to show you how much this concerns you, the consumer.

Petrobras announces fuel price reduction

This Thursday (11th), the Petrobras, finally, announced a further reduction in the price of diesel sold to fuel distributors. From Friday (12), the liter will be sold at R$ 5.19, which represents an adjustment of R$ 0.22, or 4.07%, in relation to the current R$ 5.41 . This means a second straight drop in the value of oil, which had been on an upward trend since July 2021. In the last week, it had dropped 3.57% at the pump. The other fuels, however, remain unchanged.

Diesel oil has the biggest influence on prices

However, it is not good to celebrate too much. This is because, despite the drops, the price of diesel sold is still 55.39% higher than that practiced in December 2021. As fuel is among the items that most pressure Brazilian inflation, this directly influences the Brazilian’s account. Namely, data from Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) show that in the last 12 months until July, the price of diesel for consumers jumped 61.98%.

Due to the price of diesel, the poorest people, especially those in inner cities, suffer more in their pockets. In addition to paying more for public transport, they feel the impact on the table as food is transported across the country and in a crisis scenario, the high prices in supermarkets are a consequence of this.

now the Petrobras states that the reduction followed the evolution of reference prices in the global market and hopes to find balance within the national scenario. Finally, considering the mandatory mixture of 90% diesel A and 10% biodiesel for the composition of the fuel sold at service stations, the consumer price will increase from R$ 4.87, on average, to R$ 4.67 each liter sold at the pump. With this, it is expected that the Brazilian people will finally be able to feel the impact of this reduction in their purchases.

