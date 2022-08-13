New VW Amarok based on New Ford Ranger? Understand

Photo: Publicity/VW

Last July, Volkswagen presented the new generation of its Amarok pickup which, surprisingly, will be produced in South Africa together with one of its main competitors: the Ford Ranger.

With no plans to come to Brazil, the new Amarok pickup will only be sold in the United States, Europe, Asia and other countries around the world. So far, no South America.

New VW Amarok will be larger than the current version

The new generation of Amarok has North American roots, as its base is the same as the Ford Ranger, thanks to a partnership between the US manufacturer and the German automaker.

Despite the size of medium pickups, both will have slightly different proposals. The new Ranger will continue to be the traditional truck we know, while Volkswagen’s proposal is to position the new Amarok as a more premium model on the market.

The VW pickup has grown, being 10 cm larger than the current version, sold here – which is 5,350 mm long. The wheelbase of 3,270 mm has increased by 17.5 cm, while the width is now 1,910 mm and height 1,880 mm.

In addition to having the same base as the Nova Ranger, the new Amarok also inherited some visual tricks seen in the competitor. The front with bars on the grille is similar to that of the Taos SUV and mixes even a more square design of the headlights, with the same fog light of the Ford pickup.

The side carries large square-shaped wheel boxes, very similar to the current version sold in Brazil. Depending on the version, the wheels can be 17 inches (steel) or 21 inches (alloy).

The design of the hood and bumper also attract attention. Meanwhile, the optical set features LED headlights. In the PanAmericana, Aventura and Style versions, the headlights are IQ.Light (LED matrix).

The design of the rear innovates by bringing more vertical and more integrated taillights to the side than the rear itself, with lights also in LED. To strengthen the brand, the model name is written in low relief and with capital letters on the lid.

Interior and standard equipment

The interior of the new generation of VW Amarok features convenience items, refined details and high technology. Highlight for the various compartments for objects. the car brings new bankswith the aim of providing greater comfort.

Depending on the version, the owner will be able to find leather details on the steering wheel, gearshift, smartphone pockets and dashboard. The new Amarok has a multimedia center, with a 10 or 12-inch touchscreen, which is turned vertically and features an adaptation of SYNC 4 – a system that connects to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The instrument panel can be eight or 12 inches. Depending on the version, the vehicle can also have heated front seats, two-zone automatic air conditioning, driver’s seat with 10 electric adjustments, Keyless Access system, Harmam Kardom sound and among others.

VW claims that the pickup has more than 30 driver assistance systems, more than 20 of which are new to the Amarok range – such as adaptive cruise control and a road sign reader.

Amarok: Mechanical set

The new generation of VW Amarok is available in different engine options. The model sold in South Africa, for example, comes with a 2.0 TDI four-cylinder engine, which produces 150 hp. In other markets the engine is a 2.0 TDI of 170 hp.

Another option offered by the brand is the 2.0 TDI bi-turbo, which can yield up to 209 hp. The most powerful model available is powered by a 3.0 V6 TDI engine, which can yield up to 250 hp.

The transmission varies depending on the version, engine and market where the new VW Amarok will be sold:

Manual transmission, five or six speeds Automatic transmission, six or ten speeds

The car will come standard with 4Motion all-wheel drive in some markets. In some of them, it is possible to choose between two 4Motion drive styles: permanent all-wheel drive or with 4×4 mode.

Finally, the load capacity of the new VW Amarok is 1,160 kg. In addition, the pickup can tow up to 3.5 tons.

As was said at the beginning, the new VW Amarok should not arrive any time soon in the South American market. Volkswagen’s plans for the region are to soon launch a restyled version of the pickup currently sold here.

