Neymar and Bruna Biancardi’s relationship had rumors of betrayal with Jade Picon, Mariana Rios and models

This time, many bet that Neymar had found his great love. After all, the player showed up with an engagement ring, celebrated Valentine’s Day, was introduced to the family and even wore a matching lookinho. But just as it started, the Bruneys ended up randomly. Exactly one year after the first photo in which the player appeared alongside Bruna Biancardi, in Ibiza.

That was a family summer, with boy Ney in the company of the married PSG players and their wives. Biancardi appeared timidly and was already beginning to be part of the group of women players.

Neymar exchanges affection with influencer Bruna Biancardi on a yacht in Spain Photo: agnews/backgrid

Loved by his peers, by Neymar’s friends, by the mother of his son! It can not be better. But… In October, during Paris Fashion Week, in which Biancardi was not present, Neymar received the Picon brothers in Paris. Leo, a friend of the player, and Jade were invited by a famous brand to a parade, but even before everyone sat down to watch the show, there were already rumors that Jade and Neymar stayed, and she would have betrayed João Guilherme with the ace. It was a fuzuê. Biancardi, which until then was just an affair, stayed with her. A month later, she appeared alongside Neymar in Paris.

Neymar’s affair, Bruna Biancardi drives big car through Paris Photo: reproduction/ instagram

In November, when the player was in Brazil, he stayed with Mariana Rios at a party. He even sent flowers the next day. Again, Biancardi played dead. In December she was already with the star, who made her New Year’s Eve, in Mangaratiba, with many beauties. The influencer spent the turn with a friend in Rio. Rumors of a breakup began.

Neymar at his party in Mangaratiba, and Bruna Biancardi with a friend in Rio Photo: reproduction/ instagram

But days after New Year’s Eve, Biancardi appeared in a record with the ace, happy with his life. The seasons in Paris got longer and longer. In February, she celebrated Neymar’s 30th birthday with him in the City of Lights. In April, it was his turn to prepare many surprises for her, who also had a birthday.

The player sent for his friends, family, pampered the girl and gave her a ring. A ring that symbolized the commitment between the two and assumed the courtship.

Bruna Biancardi celebrates her birthday with Neymar Photo: Reproduction-Instagram

Everything seemed to be running smoothly until neymar went to Vinicius Júnior’s party, in the middle of the year. He would have stayed with the doctor Nathalia Castro, with whom he would have had an affair for years. He took to social media to deny it.

Neymar says hello to ‘fake news’ Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Days later, he appeared alongside Bruna at the arraiá he promoted in Mangaratiba. Even the looks were combined and Bruna was the host along with the player. It was at this party that Neymar stayed with a guest while Biancardi slept (both deny it).

Bruney couple at the June party that the player promoted Photo: rep/ instagram

Two days later, her trip to an award ceremony legitimized the commitment. They posed together for the press and Neymar seemed to have finally found great love after Marquezine. But a fitness model denounced a cover-up by the star on a TV show, the thing went viral, and it turned out that the player had offered the girl a trip to Paris to be with him now in August.

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi at the awards ceremony at Copacabana Palace: last appearance Photo: video playback

It even seemed that he already knew that the end was near. What happened in July, when Biancardi discovered the betrayal in Neyrraiá. After the end was reported by Extra, the influencer confirmed the end, despite not admitting the betrayal of her ex-boyfriend. And so it was a year of Bruney.