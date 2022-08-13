Neymar likes a photo of a committed girl, is exposed and the young woman’s boyfriend clarifies: “Like mine too”

Neymar did not explain the likes and has not yet commented on the breakup with Bruna Biancardi

However, this Friday (12), the football star was exposed after enjoying the publication of a committed influencer. Everything was recorded in the girl’s boyfriend’s stories,

Rafael Duartewho is dating the content creator

Larissa Scherrer. as the

social networks are flirtatious environments, the photographer believed that the like would be an onslaught of the footballer.

“Neymar, I love you, I’m your fan, like mine too“, he joked. It is worth remembering that Rafael was not irritated by the act nor was he jealous of the footballer’s attitude. However, the young man made it clear that the boy Ney can enjoy as much as he wants, provided he wins the sixth in Mundo and bring the cup to Brazil.



