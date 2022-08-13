In an interview with the newspaper Extra, the artist spoke about the outcome of Trindade in the feuilleton; in the first version, Irma stayed with José Lucas

Interpreter of Trindade in wetlandthe actor Gabriel Sater talked about the outcome of the pawn in the 21h feuilleton. In the first version of the novel, the disciple of the cramulhão did not have a happy ending alongside his “princess”, who ended the story with Jose Lucas de Nada. At the remakehowever, fans have joined in endgame Trirma (joining of the couple’s names).

In an interview with the newspaper Extra, the voice of the theme song by Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) said he was shocked when the guitarist left his girlfriend pregnant and mysteriously disappeared. “When I saw the original novel it was a shock to me, very painful. I loved the couple [Trindade e Irma]“, said the singer.

Despite this, the musician gave a mini spoiler and assured that now the unfolding of the plot will leave no doubt about the character of the character, played by Almir Sater in the original work. “Everything Trindade does from now on is to protect both of them. [Irma e o filho]“, he pointed out.

In a poll sponsored by the gshowfor example, 96.13% of viewers responded that Irma (Camila Morgado) should stay with the José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). Gabriel, incidentally, revealed that he still doesn’t know the fate of “Trindy”.

“There’s a lot of water to roll [na novela]but this final path [do Trindade], if I could choose, it would be otherwise. The “finally” [do personagem] have not yet been recorded. It was not revealed to me precisely so as not to miss the surprise“, he finished.