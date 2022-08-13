Oi (OIBR3) goes from profit to loss in 2Q22, but net debt collapses

No delays this time, the Hi (OIBR3) released its financial results for the second quarter at the end of the night of Thursday (11). And although it sought to emphasize the results of the new Oi, the telecommunications company went from profit to loss in the period.

The telecommunications company reported a net loss of R$ 320.8 million between April and June, coming from a profit of R$ 1.09 billion in the same period of the previous year.

The highlight, however, is the brutal reduction in Oi’s debt in the period.

Still undergoing judicial recovery, Oi ended the second quarter with a net debt of R$ 16.123 billion.

The indicator retreated 37.25% in relation to the immediately previous three months. When compared to 2Q21, however, net debt decreased by 51.31%.

The company’s balance sheet in the second quarter already reflects the renegotiation of a multibillion-dollar debt with the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

According to the company, the next quarter should begin to reflect a “turning point” of the transformation to which Oi was submitted in the midst of its judicial recovery process, which began in 2016.

Oi (OIBR3) receives billion-dollar proposal for fixed operation

The financial statement was not the only novelty of the Hi (OIBR3) In August. At the beginning of the month, the company reported that it had received a proposal from NK 108, an affiliate of Highline Telecomunicações, for 8,000 infrastructure sites in its fixed operation for R$1.6 billion.

The negotiation includes all equipment necessary for the operation, in addition to assets, rights, contracts, licenses and equipment. NK108 will acquire all the shares representing the share capital of the SPE.

Therefore, R$ 1.088 billion will be paid when the transaction is closed and, later, an additional amount that can reach R$ 609 million depending on the number of items traded. The additional amount will be paid until 2026.

The proposal still depends on the approval of Cade and Anatel.

