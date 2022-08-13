Page turned? Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) wins 3 Méliuz (CASH3) in market value after balance – Money Times

O Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) shot up 17% in this Friday’s session (12) after delivering net loss of R$130 million in the second quarter of 2022.

This is the biggest daily increase since March 2020. According to data from economics/TCthe company gained R$ 3.7 billion in market value, which is equivalent to three Méliuz (CASH3), which is currently worth R$ 1.16 billion on the stock market.

Even with losses, which were above expectations, the market went shopping. O Ibovespa and consumer actions are beginning to reap the rewards of a possible end to the Selic cycle.

In the view of Goldman Sachsthe company is close to an “inflection point”, with numbers within market expectations.

“Management was constructive in its comment about the cash generation of the second quarter being back to positive levels and expectations of better sales in the second half”, he says.

Is it rock bottom for Magazine Luiza?

For the bank’s analysts, investors will begin to look with “affection” for interest rate sensitive papers.

In the view of Activate Investmentsthe company’s current valuation is heavily discounted due to the high interest rate scenario and that there is a large distortion in the screen price.

The broker raised the recommendation from neutral to buy.

already the Great Investments highlights the generation of R$ 1.3 billion in operating cash in the period, reflecting an improvement in its working capital and a return to slightly healthier margins.

After balance, great, Elevenand BTG reiterate the purchase of MGLU3, with target prices of R$8, R$6 and R$7, respectively.

action points

Even if part of the market is excited about the papers, another part still sees “dirt” coming from the bad macro.

according to Bradesco BBIthe result shows that the company continues to suffer from headwinds, with weak demand impacting GMV (gross commodity value), and high interest rates negatively impacting both GMV (demand) and profit (financing costs) .

“We have some concerns that high-value/credit-dependent categories may be facing headwinds in incremental demand (the results of Allied (ALLD3), for example, showed a weak demand for categories that are essential for Magaluand channel checks suggest manufacturers are having a hard time as well),” analysts recall.

They maintain that it is too early for a sustainable rally driven by a rebound in growth and lower rates.

O Inter Research also has concerns about the Magazine Luiza.

According to the bank, Magalu reported weak results, with impacts from the challenging macro scenario and disappointed in revenue, both in physical stores and online, especially in 1P (own stock).

“The expansive dynamics of foreign competitors (alibaba, shopee, amazon) and Free markettogether with inflationary, credit and interest rate pressures make the environment more competitive”, he points out.

For the Interthis can lead to greater cannibalization of margins, “because we are still far from seeing a winner”.

