Palmeiras performs tactical training before the important Derby at the Brasileirão; see probable team

This Friday morning, the palm trees finished the preparation for the confrontation against Corinthians. Aiming at the departure that takes place this Saturday, at 7pm, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championshipthe alviverde squad focused on technical and tactical activities.

On the field after muscle activation, the players were divided into two teams and did work with specific objectives, especially ball exits, transitions and construction of plays.

Next, with the athletes arranged by positions, the objective was to improve tactical emphases. The most worn out after the match against Atlético-MG last Wednesday, which generated the classification of Verdão in Libertadores, ended their activities early.

Officially introduced, midfielder Bruno Tabata trained normally with his teammates, as he had already done on Thursday. Regularized in the CBF IDBthe newcomer to the club can be available to the coaching staff in Derby.

Therefore, the likely Palmeiras for the duel at the top of the Brazilian table may have Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Mayke), Luan, Gómez and Piquerez; Danilo, Gabriel Menino (Zé Rafael) and Gustavo Scarpa; Wesley, Dudu and Lopez (Ron).

It is worth remembering that, despite the decrease in Covid-19 cases and the relaxation of restriction measures due to the pandemic, Verdão has not yet released the presence of journalists in training. Thus, the information is provided by the club’s press office.

Palmeiras won the first two Debys of 2022 and, if they win again, they will equal the feat obtained twice this century, in 2007 and 2016, when they got the better of their rivals in the three matches of the year.