‘Pantanal’: Bruaca will ask Zefa for forgiveness and the two will sleep in the same room | come around

Before that, remember one of the fights between Bruaca and Zefa

Maria Bruaca takes out her fury on Zefa

This is how Zefa and Bruaca will start talking, as soon as Tenório’s wife (Murilo Benício) arrives in his new room. Zefa will say that Zé Leôncio treats everyone with respect there on the farm and Bruaca will soon apologize.

“I was too nervous in my life. And you forgive me for those bad bits…”, she will say.

“You’re forgiven… I’m not angry with you, no, Dona Maria… I’m just sorry. Dona Filó is also terribly sorry for you”, Zefa will accept.

The two will continue talking about how different things are on Zé Leôncio’s farm and Zefa will guarantee that the former boss will never “be treated like a Bruaca”.

“I deserve to hear that… I’ve said these things to myself my whole life… And I’ve never heard of myself…”, Bruaca will agree, touched.

“Despite the regrets, in a guentô, I see the lady suffer”, Zefa will say.

Thrilled by the maid’s attitude, Bruaca will thank:

“You’re a good girl, Zefa… I wish I was half the boss you deserved to have!”

