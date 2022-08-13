‘Pantanal’: in bed, José Leôncio will talk about Madeleine again and refuse to say he loves Filó | come around

This will be the second time that Filó will question the farmer about his feelings. Remember what happened before:

Filó tells José Leôncio that the farmer never declared himself to her

🎧 Listen to the summary of the day:

Filó and Zé Leôncio will be together in bed, and they will start talking about feelings. When they reflect on how they would act if Zé Leôncio had another family, the pawn will reassure him by saying that he would never do that to Filó. Afterwards, they will begin to remember Madeleine’s presence on the farm.

“Ara, Zé… If you knew how much I suffered when you arrived with her arm in arm… I thought I was going to die…”, Filó remembers.

“That was my worst trip…”, says José Leôncio.

Filó, then, will remember that he wanted to run out of the house when he heard the horn of José Leôncio taking over the region, when they returned from entourage. “And she closed her face, with the way of someone who just wanted to see you arrive to start those discussions, remember?”, she will point out.

2 of 2 José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will not give his arm to cheer — Photo: TV Globo José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will not give his arm to cheer — Photo: TV Globo

José Leôncio, realizing the discomfort, will make a confession:

“I played my gaudy thought on you… Yeah. I knew it was you who was going to hear me first. And I knew you were going to tell her: ‘Look at the gaudy Tocano, Dona Madelena… It’s your husband who it’s enough!'”.

The two will be thrilled, until Filó confesses that her husband never told her he loves her.

“There are certain things that we don’t need to say…”, says Zé Leôncio.

“But I’m fed up… You know? The only complaint I could have about you in life was that”, Filó confesses.

The cattle king will say that he just doesn’t say the sentence, because he’s afraid that Filó will leave – all the others who heard “I love you” from him said goodbye.

“So stay here with me, Filó…”, he will ask, giving a big hug.

🎧 Listen to the weekly summary of soap operas: