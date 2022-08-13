Pantanal: Juma receives unexpected visitor, ‘puts his foot’ and refuses to forgive Jove: “Betrayed my trust”

in the novel chapter “Pantanal” which will be shown today, Friday (12), Juma (Alanis Guillen) will receive a ‘special’ visit at the tapera. Filó (Dira Paes) will go after the jaguar girl to make her forgive Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and, for that, will use the girl’s deceased parents to convince her. “Poor things, they were so lost in life that it was even a pity (…) They went in, taking care of this tapera, this little land around. And they started to live here as if it were theirs.”Filó will remember, talking about Juma’s parents.

The wife of Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), will take advantage of the situation to get into the subject of the fight between the savage and Jove. “We understand the attachment you have for everything here [a tapera]”. To which the daughter of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) will insist on reinforcing: “Father and mother are buried here”. Tadeu’s mother (José Loreto) will also explain that the farmer never really wanted to tear down the tapera, he just wanted Juma to live with the family he is now part of.

“What kind of love do you have for Joventino? That you can’t give in to anything. That everything has to be your way, if not, you run away!”, will question Filó, recalling the comings and goings of the main couple. Juma will hit on the spot: “I don’t have any love anymore (…) He betrayed my trust. Mine and the Old Man’s!”. However, Philo will not accept the situation and will continue to argue. “If the Old Man knew how to forgive him, won’t you?”remembering that the girl is expecting a child from Jove.

Filó will use his “final card” to appeal to Juma’s emotional, citing Gil (Enrique Diaz), the girl’s father. “Your father is just a distant memory for you, Juma. A cross on a tomb over there in the corner. But your son’s father is alive (…) Do you think it’s fair to your son for you to bury the Joventino, as his mother didn’t even have to do with your father, since he’s alive?”she concludes, in the hope that the jaguar-girl will give in a little and forgive her lover.