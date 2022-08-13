‘Pantanal’: Juma will reveal to Bruaca the plan to kill Tenório; see images | come around

2022-08-13

Worried about his plans for revenge, Alcides will take her away from there directly to Juma’s (Alanis Guillen) shack. Although she initially denied him shelter, Jove’s wife (Jesuita Barbosa) welcomes Maria. Both feel lonely and for a while will keep each other company.

Bruaca and Juma will even remember their wedding day. “I’ve never seen a more beautiful bride…”, Bruaca will comment. Soon after, the two will talk about Muda (Bella Campos) and Alcides.

“Muda tells me that he is a good guy”, Juma will comment.

“A Muda?!”, asks Bruaca.

“She’s going to help Arcides kill your husband…”, warns Juma.

Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will live in the tapera — Photo: João Miguel Junior/Globo

Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira): together in the tapera — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior

Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) at the tapera — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior

