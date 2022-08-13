Pantanal: Maria Bruaca despairs with Alcides’ castration and exposes true love: “I don’t regret it”

Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), since the beginning of ‘Pantanal’, is one of the darlings of the public. the mother of gutta (Julia Dalavia), who suffered at the hands of tenorio (Murilo Benício), was expelled from home and taken in by eugenio (Almir Sater) in the boat. In the next chapters, according to André Romanothe crook must “hunt” his ex-wife in search of revenge.

Bad character is also behind Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), now a servant of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). Upon discovering that the enemy has become the neighbor’s pawn, tenorio will say: “I was surprised when I found out that the friend had taken that pawn in his service. After the things he’s been up to around here. I worry… And I speak as a friend, because I know it sucks”.

“Arcides has turned out to be a good pawn for me…Does the friend happen to have a poorly resolved difference with him?”will answer the father of Jove (Jesuit Barbosa). The last week of September should reserve one of the most awaited scenes on the web: the castration of Alcides. After capturing the jagunço in an abandoned tavern, tenorio will cut your member mercilessly.

bruaca, who will be tied up outside the little room of terror, will go into despair. Even after suffering, Alcides will marry Maria in the final chapter: “It may even be crazy everything I did to you…But I don’t regret it. I would do it all over again. Because I never serve you, who serves me is you”will say the character of Isabel Teixeirarevealing that the pawn is her true love.