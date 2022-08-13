payment of R$ 600 and R$ 710 has a PAUSE from Saturday (13); See AUXÍLIO BRASIL CONSULTA and BOLSA FAMÍLIA CALENDAR

the payment of Brazil aid in August will go through a break, starting this Saturday (13).

As you know, the payment of Brazil aid it’s from BRL 600. With addition of gas ticketmillions of families receive BRL 710.

In this matter, see below:

Brazil Aid;

Brazil Assistance R$ 600;

Brazil Assistance BRL 710

Brazil Assistance Calendar;

gas voucher;

PAYMENT OF BRAZIL STOPPED AID

the payment of Brazil aid will have a break from this Saturday (13), as mentioned above.

This is because on weekends there are no deposits. With this, the payment will be made again on Monday (15).

BRAZIL AID BRL 600; AID BRAZIL AUGUST; BRAZIL AID VALUE

The base value of Brazil aid will be from BRL 600 until the end of the year. O increase started this August.

However, in 2023, the Brazil aid will have a minimum value of R$ 400 to the beneficiaries.

It is worth noting, however, that as of 2023, some beneficiaries may no longer receive Auxílio Brasil, whose minimum amount is set at R$600 until the end of the year.

GAS TICKET; GAS TICKET VALUE; GAS TICKETS PAYMENT

In addition to Auxílio Brasil, we will have the deposit of gas voucher this August. The benefit is paid every two months.

As well as the Brazil aidO gas ticket had increased value and will pay BRL 110.

CONSULTATION AID BRAZIL; GAS TICKET CONSULTATION; WHAT AMOUNT WILL I RECEIVE IN AUGUST: R$ 600 OR R$ 710?

Any subscriber to Brazil aid will receive at least this month of Augusta portion of BRL 600.

To receive the share of BRL 710is required, is also registered in the gas ticket.

AID BRAZIL JULY; CALENDAR AUXÍLIO BRAZIL; CALENDAR AID BRAZIL AUGUST

O payment aid Brazil will be released from the 9th of August, as well as the gas ticket.

As you know, the payment of both benefits is made according to the number of the NIS of each beneficiary.

See when you will receive the Auxílio Brasil August:

NIS ending in 1 – Received on August 9;





NIS ending in 2 – Receives August 10th;





NIS ending in 3 – Receives August 11th;





NIS ending on 4 – Receives on August 12;





NIS ending on 5th – Received on August 15th;





NIS ended on 6 – Receives on August 16;





NIS ending on 7th – Receives on August 17th;





NIS ended on 8 – Receives August 18;





NIS ended on 9th – Receives on August 19th;





NIS ending in 0 – Received on August 22

