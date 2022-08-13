Pedro Cardoso, known as Agostinho, claims that the producer stole his idea for an HBO series

In the video, the actor explains that creative credits were taken from him and his wife, and exposes a series of problems on the set.

Pedro Cardososcreenwriter and actor known as the eternal Augustine of The big familyis like a new series on HBO Maxcall Service area – but he accuses the network and production company of having stolen his idea, diminished his position and of various abuses on the film set.

Cardoso published a 13-minute video on his Instagram, in which he appears talking about various intrigues related to the development of the project. The actor opens the video stating that the author of the series, created by him and his wife Graziella Morettowas taken by the producer Duet Productionsin a decision supported by HBO Max executives: “I’m here to bury a production that was murdered as a newborn by Dueto Produções and WarnerMedia”, says Cardoso.

Throughout the video, Cardoso explains what happened to the project, and even names those who say he caused him injustice:

“Graziella and I are looking for [os executivos da Dueto Filmes] with the proposal of a co-production, and it was accepted. But when HBO was bought by WarnerMedia, Dueto secretly negotiated to be the sole production company, and Monique Gardenberg – whom I had asked to direct – promoted herself to be director-general with the right to the final cut.”

With this alleged takeover of power, Cardoso and his wife began to earn credits only for acting, in a position contractually below the director, even though the positions of showrunners:

“I would have to obey Monique Gardenberg in what is my own creation […] Graziella and I became employees of the work that we had created. Isn’t that already theft?”

In addition, the actor explains a number of problems on the set of Service areabrought about by production and direction problems, described by Cardoso as a “dysfunctional set that almost never fulfilled the scenes set for that day, putting an overload on the assistant directors and the entire crew”. He also cites several other problems, such as low quality editing and direction of actors, and explains that the whole reason for his video is that it has no association with the project.

Finally, Pedro Cardoso challenges the executives of WarnerMedia (currently Warner Bros. Discovery) and Dueto Produções to contradict him, claiming to have proof of everything, including recordings, contracts and filming reports. Check out the original video below:

To I love cinemaHBO Max stated “that all productions and partnerships with Brazilian production companies are carried out in common agreement with all parties involved, respecting and complying with legal requirements”. Dueto Filmes, in turn, assured that “has never been involved in any litigation in its trajectory and its manifestation will be in the judicial instance”.

the plot of Service area accompanies a Brazilian raised in Portugal who returns to Brazil to stay at his aunt’s mansion, and who starts living with the employees who work there and discovers realities very different from his own. There is no premiere date yet.

