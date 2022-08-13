Pedro II and ten other cities in Piauí register suspected cases of monkeypox, says Sesapi

The number of reported cases of monkeypox in Piauí rose to 23. The information was passed on this Friday morning (12) by the State Department of Health (Sesapi). The number is 53% higher than the one released earlier this week, when the state had 15 reported cases.

According to Sesapi, of the 23 reported cases, 17 are still under investigation, 5 were discarded and one case was confirmed, in a patient from the municipality of Batalha.

Among the suspected cases registered, the most predominant age group is in the population between 25 and 39 years old, but there are also registered cases in people between 4 and 60 years old.

The cities with case reports are: Pedro II, Barras, Batalha, Cocal, Curralinhos, Esperantina, Hugo Napoleão, Itaueira, Parnaíba, Teresina and União.

“We need to know this profile and know how to notify these cases, which is why we carried out this training to clarify all the ways to provide information on the epidemiological picture of suspected individuals”, explained the coordinator of the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS). ), Amelia Costa.

Because of the high number of notifications, the Health Department has trained professionals in health surveillance in the 224 municipalities of Piauí in recent days on Monkeypox’s diagnostic work. After this training, a contingency plan is being developed for the management of the disease.

The document with the contingency plan will be made available to health units in the state next week, and will contain all stages of clinical management, surveillance, material collection, epidemiological registration, diagnosis and ways of passing on information to the community.

“This instrument will contain all the steps of the process, which will help health professionals, who will deal directly with these patients. And Sesapi, with this training, was concerned with preparing them to understand the flow of this disease. In addition to complying with the steps required by the national CIEVS of the municipalities, which is the standardization of information. However, before this training, the secretariat had already prepared technical reports and made them available to municipal managers”, said the coordinator of CIEVS, Amélia Costa.

For those who show the symptoms of the disease, Sesapi has surveillance centers in hospitals, which assist in the collection of material for laboratory analysis and also in information about the isolation of infected patients who must be protected for 21 days.

The disease

The initial symptoms of monkeypox are mainly body aches, fever, malaise and tiredness. Then, the disease progresses to a condition in which blister-shaped lesions appear on the body.

Transmission occurs through close contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding. And, according to the health agency, human-to-human transmission is occurring between people in close physical contact with symptomatic cases.

Close contact with infected people or contaminated materials should be avoided. Gloves and other personal protective clothing and equipment should be worn when caring for the sick, whether in a healthcare facility or at home.