People like us: Cauã Reymond has lunch at a restaurant in Rio | Column Fábia Oliveira

Cauã Reymond is people like us. This Friday (12), the artist had lunch at Casa Porto, in Largo São Francisco da Prainha, in Saúde, Central Zone of Rio. The actor was in the region participating in a publicity event for “A Viagem de Pedro”, a film in which he plays the protagonist, Emperor D. Pedro I.

Cauã was received by Raphael Vidal, a cultural producer in the region who runs Casa Porto and Bafo da Prainha. He ate the PF of the day: rice, beans, ham, cabbage, potatoes and cooked vegetables, which cost R$ 35. In Stories on Instagram, the actor showed a photo of lunch. “First class,” he wrote.

The first historical feature film by Brazilian filmmaker Laís Bodanzky, “A Viagem de Pedro” narrates the private life of Dom Pedro I at the moment when the former emperor returns to Portugal, in 1831, fleeing being stoned by Brazilians, nine years later. to proclaim Brazil’s independence. The trip destroys the image of a hero, responsible for making Brazil a continental country at the cost of a lot of oppression.

The production starts on the week of the bicentennial of Independence. In addition to Cauã, the cast includes Rita Wainer, Welket Bunguê, Victória Guerra, Isac Graça, Isabél Zuaa, Sergio Laurentino, among others.