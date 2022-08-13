Pérola Faria shows the first photo of her newborn son

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Pérola Faria shows the first photo of her newborn son 1 Views

Pérola Faria celebrates the birth of her first child, Joaquim, and shows the photo in the delivery room

The actress Pearl Faria is overjoyed at the birth of her first child, Joaquimfruit of the relationship with the actor Mario Bregieira. The baby was born on Wednesday night, the 10th, in a maternity hospital in Rio de Janeiro.

This Thursday, the 11th, the mother owl has already introduced the baby to her fans. Through a post on Instagram, she showed the first photos with her son on her lap still in the delivery room.

Joaquim was the one who gave birth to us and made us parents. At 21:21 on 08/10/2022, our greatest gift from God was born. And for a sign of Him he had to come first into the world. May we know how to be examples and guide you with much wisdom, patience and love“, she said in the caption of the post.

The baby came into the world through cesarean delivery, weighing 2.9 kg and 47 centimeters.

In Patricia Kogut’s column, the actress said that she gave birth at 38 weeks of gestation because of gestational cholestasis. “We identified quickly and we already took care of everything so that now we could be here healthy and excited about this new life.“, she said.

See the first photos of Pérola Faria and Mario Bregieira with their son:

Follow CARAS on Helo and follow our content!

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

PT Prefecture hires Gusttavo Lima show for R$ 1 million

The city hall of Serra Talhada, a municipality 413 kilometers from Recife, hired the shows …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved