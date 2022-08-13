Pétala will not be able to mention the names of Marcos Araújo and Lívia at Fazenda

Expectations are high around the participation of Pétala Barreiros in A Fazenda. Her confirmation in the new season of the reality show on Record TV was revealed first hand by the column LeoDias, which also found that the digital influencer will need to “hold her tongue” during confinement. She cannot name her ex-husband, businessman Marcos Araújo, and his current one, presenter Lívia Andrade.

This is due to the battle fought in court between Petal and the businessman after the separation in 2020. They fight over the division of assets and the influencer also accuses her ex-husband of a series of abuses while the two were still together.

The imbroglio also extends to Lívia Andrade. There were constant pinpricks on social networksSince the presenter started dating Marcos Araújo, businessman who owns AudioMix and Festival Villa Mix. Thus, one of the actions is for moral damages.

Deolane

The 14th season of A Fazenda will also have Deolane Bezerra among the participants. As revealed firsthand by the LeoDias column, she signed a contract with the reality show after a long negotiation, she has already hired a team to take care of her social networks and even prepared a clothing line to launch during the confinement and take advantage of the program’s repercussions. .

