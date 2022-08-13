Pinned on Simone? Simaria posts a cryptic message. Look

Another sign that the end of the duo Simone & Simaria is near was noticed by fans this past Thursday (11/8). Simaria published a cryptic message on her twitter in a critical tone. Fans speculate that the message was being given to Simone.

“I stopped with this story of ‘one hand washes the other’, when it’s my turn, there’s never any water,” said the publication shared by the singer on her Instagram account.

Simaria has been away from the stage since mid-June, leaving Simone to fulfill the duo’s concert schedule. The two went through a period of estrangement and returned to make a public appearance last week amid the birthday of Simone’s eldest son. However, according to people present at the party who spoke to the column, Simone left the party early. On her social media, the singer claimed medical reasons.

