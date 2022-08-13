PIS/Pasep: See how long withdrawals will be available

Yadunandan Singh

the salary allowance PIS/Pasep It is a benefit paid by the Federal Government to workers who work with a formal contract. For many, the allowance is a kind of 14th salary, intended for low-income workers.

Normally, the benefit is paid in the year following its calculation, however, payments for that year were delayed, considering that in 2021 the transfer of the allowance was suspended due to lack of resources.

The withdrawal calendar started on February 8th and ended on March 31st. The amounts are available for redemption by workers who worked with a formal contract in 2020, until December 29.

However, it is important to emphasize that due to the delay, the salary bonus for 2021 will only be passed on next year.

Rules for receiving the PIS/Pasep allowance

Considering that the payments are for the base year 2020, the worker needs to:

  • be registered in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;
  • Have received, in 2020, average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages;
  • Have worked in 2020, with a formal contract, for 30 consecutive days, or not; and
  • Have the information updated by employers in the Annual Social Information Report (Rais).

How do I know if I am entitled to the PIS/Pasep allowance?

For PIS (private company worker):

  • In the Worker Cashier App;
  • On the box’s website;
  • Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For Pasep (public server):

  • By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);
  • 0800 729 0001 (other cities);
  • 0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

How to consult by CPF?

Citizens who work in private companies can consult PIS through the Meu app INSS, available for iOS and Android systems. See how below:

  1. Log in to the Meu INSS app via gov.br;
  2. If you don’t have an account, create one with your personal data;
  3. When entering the platform, go to the upper corner of the screen to see the PIS details;
  4. It will be possible to check all the information about the PIS and there is also the option to ask questions.

