Pix Trucker will pay 13th in December?

Pix Caminhoneiro beneficiaries are wondering if they will be able to receive a 13th salary at the end of this year. Understand better below.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank will have to pay BRL 10,000 after Pix made on stolen cell phone

Beneficiaries of Pix Trucker are wondering if they will be able to receive 13th salary at the end of this year. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, it is not possible. It was explained that the Benefits PEC will not have this extra release, as the program will only work until the end of 2022.

The Federal Government reported that drivers will receive a double transfer in August and for this reason some people were confused. In this way, truck drivers will receive BRL 2 thousand once that month, and only R$ 1,000 in the following months. Understand better below.

Duplication of the truck driver pix

This August doubling is not a 13th salary or a Christmas bonus. The double payment will happen because the Federal Government needs to pay six installments of the benefit until the end of this year. As 2022 is only five months away, one of the values ​​will be double.

Thus, after the release of R$ 2 thousand in August, drivers will receive the normal value again until the end of the year. So, from September to December, truck drivers will receive R$ 1,000 every month. Now, it is important to remember that there is no forecast of the benefit for the year 2023.

Nubank will pay BRL 50,000 to the lucky person who answers questions

Pix Trucker Calendar

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Labor released some information about the program’s payments. It was informed that drivers do not need to make any type of registration to receive the aid.

According to the Ministry, in the process to select the users, the existing data on the ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) platforms will be used.

The Ministry of Labor has published the official aid calendar with dates. See that in August truck drivers will receive the first two installments at once.

1st Installment: August 9;

2nd Installment: August 9;

3rd Installment: September 24;

4th Installment: October 22;

5th Installment: November 26;

6th Installment: December 17th.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafastockbr / Shutterstock.com