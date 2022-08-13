Player who works in Brazil claims to have been rejected by more than 50 teams for having “gay fame”

The player Elyeser, midfielder for Santa Cruz, currently in Serie D, revealed, in an ESPN Brasil report, that he was rejected by more than 50 teams for having “gay player fame”. The athlete says that the sad case happens due to a video that went viral in 2017.

Elyeser is 32 years old and currently defends the colors of Santa Cruz, which is fighting to climb the division in the Brazilian scenario. The player revealed, in an interview, that he was rejected by 50 teams around the world for having a reputation as a homosexual player. Elyeser even reveals that he almost accepted to play for free to do what he loves.

According to the player, the fame is due to a video that went viral in 2017. Because of this, the athlete says that the teams claimed fear of being “mocked” because of the video.

“I didn’t play for eight months because of that. I even thought about playing for free, that I would stop playing. Every time my name appears in a negotiation, someone remembers this video. And then he says: “Oh, let’s not bring the Elyeser because the rival fans will reach a certain moment of the classic, if they beat us, they will take this video…”. I heard that from the president, from the director. So it wasn’t the technical side, that was the obstacle”said.

Elyeser, who says he is heterosexual, arrived at Santa Cruz not long ago, after being released from Paysandu amid the viral video from 2017.

Cover photo: Reproduction Internet