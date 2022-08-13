Police recover diamonds and watches stolen from Carlinhos Maia

Influencer Carlinhos Maia had his watches and diamonds recovered by the Alagoas Police this Saturday (13/8). The influencer’s apartment was invaded by bandits at the end of May and since then the case has been under investigation. In an audio sent to this columnist, Carlinhos was thrilled to have recovered his assets.

“I’m very happy, I had already let go. The Alagoas police were impeccable, they didn’t stop for a minute,” she reported. At the time, more than R$5 million worth of goods were stolen from his home. With diamonds and watches, most of these values ​​were recovered.

Carlinhos Maia (3) Carlinhos Maia (Reproduction: Instagram) Carlinhos Maia (Reproduction: Instagram)Carlinhos Maia (Reproduction: Instagram) Metrópoles partner advertising photo-Carlinhos-Maia Shaken, Carlinhos Maia thinks about not going back to the apartment where he livesPlayback / Instagram ****Foto-carlinhos-maia-humorista (6) Of simple origin, Carlinhos Maia was adopted by the couple Vírgílio and Maria when he was only two days old.Instagram/Play ****Foto-carlinhos-maia-humorista (9) In addition, the comedian was even sued by the artist Laudice Rocha after scratching, without authorization, the painting of the professional, exposed in a hotel. Although she claims she had permission from the site, Maia lost the lawsuit.Reproduction / Instagram ****Foto-carlinhos-maia-humorista (3) Carlinhos Maia Reproduction / Instagram ****Foto-carlinhos-maia-humorista (2) In 2020, the influencer reached the mark of 2 billion impressions on Instagram and currently has more than 24 million followers on the network.Playback / Instagram ****Photo-Carlinhos-Maia-e-lucas-guimarães (2) Recently, Carlinhos Maia revealed a crisis in the relationship with her husband Lucas. He was even caught with friends at a party without wearing a wedding ring. According to journalist Leo Dias, the shock in the marriage happened due to Lucas moving to São Paulo, where he went to study theater.reproduction 0

Carlinhos also revealed that the police will hold a press conference to provide details on the recovery of the influencer’s assets on Saturday night. “At night they come here or we go to the police station to understand everything that happened. At night they will hold a press conference to explain everything that happened.”

Listen to audio!

remember the robbery

At the end of May, Carlinhos Maia’s apartment in Maceió, Alagoas, was invaded by bandits. The equivalent of about R$ 5 million were taken, including jewelry, watches, cash and even a safe. The condominium is located in front of the beach of Lagoa da Anta. It is a luxury building attached to the most famous hotel in the city, the Ritz Lagoa da Anta.

A few weeks after the incident, the police of Alagoas, together with the police of Paraíba, arrested three suspects in the robbery. One of the suspects had the right to respond to the process in freedom by Justice. The other two are still in prison.

Carlos returned to the apartment

Even after what happened, the influencer and her husband, Lucas Guimarães, returned to live in the same apartment. In contact with the column, Carlinhos Maia revealed that the security of the building was reformulated with the institution of armed guards. In addition, Carlinhos and Lucas also reinforced personal security. The influencer even fired the entire team that worked in the apartment a few days after the incident.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.