Porsche 911 Sally Special: charity auction

Porsche and Pixar Animation Studios have looked again at the character Sally from the “Cars” franchise especially now. This vision is reflected in the eyes of young women in need of support and of refugees from Ukraine.

That’s why Sally was materialized in the Porsche 911 Sally Special, which will climb the ramp at RM Sotheby’s at Monterey Car Week, with its charity auction scheduled for August 20th.

Unique and exclusive, the 911 Sally Special hopes to help Girls Inc. and USA for UNHCR, the latter assisting refugees from the Ukrainian War, which began on 24 February.

Dr. Sebastian Rudolph, Vice President Communications, Sustainability and Policy at Porsche AG, comments: “Vehicles need a face and a story. And Pixar’s ‘Cars’ animation managed to do that impressively: it brought the cars to life on the big screen.”

Rudolph explains: “The story is about values ​​like friendship, love and mutual support – and through it all, a Porsche: ‘Sally Carrera’. Together with Pixar, we brought Sally’s spirit to life in an unusual way, not on screen, but off. With this exclusive 911 regularized for street use, the ‘Sally Special’, which will be auctioned for charity, we want to help people who need urgent support, in line with the spirit of the character of the film.”

Pixar assigned Jay Ward, Franchise Creative Director at Pixar Animation Studios and Bob Pauley, the Production Designer, to the job, while Porsche with Sonderwunsch’s team at Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Stuttgart and Porsche designers in Weissach.

The work took 10 months and the result is a 480 horsepower Porsche 911 Carrera GTS with manual transmission, covered in Sallybluemetallic paint, a custom paint, handcrafted specifically for this project.

The 20-inch and 21-inch wheels have been redesigned by Weissach inspired by Sally, while the interior reflects the exterior color with a special houndstooth Pepita fabric upholstery in three colors, combined with chalk-tone leather and Speed ​​Blue topstitching.

Whoever wins the Porsche 911 Sally Special will also get an exclusive Porsche Design chronograph, also developed in collaboration with Pixar.

The package also includes a special interior cover for Porsche Tequipment vehicles, an extra set of Carrera-designed extra wheels, a book on the development and production of the unique model, and original designs by designers Shuichi Yamashita and Bob Pauley.

Porsche 911 Sally Special – Photo gallery