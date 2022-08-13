Porsche plays Sally Carrera from the movie Cars

Porsche 911 Sally Special

Porsche 911 Sally Carrera Special
Porsche has teamed up with Pixar Animation Studios to bring Sally Carrera, one of the main characters in the movie Cars, to life. Girlfriend of protagonist Lightning McQueen, she is inspired by a 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera.

For 10 months, Porsche teamed up with Pixar to transform a 2022 Carrera GTS into the character of Sally Carrera. The new vehicle, called the Porsche 911 Sally Special, was produced in a unique model and will be auctioned on the 20th in Monterey, in the United States. The money raised will be donated to the feminist NGO Girls, Inc. and also to UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

The vehicle’s paintwork is called “Sally Blue Metallic” and was developed exclusively for this project. There are also other details that are a direct reference to the character, such as a “tattoo” that is only seen when the rear spoiler is lifted.

The interior of the vehicle is also blue, including the seams of the seats, steering wheel and dashboard. The key is shaped like the car and there are inscriptions on the car that say “Sally Special 001/001”, making it clear that this is the only copy.

There’s a rotary knob on the steering wheel that lets you switch between riding modes: Normal, Sport, Sport+ and Wet. Instead of the standard “Drive Mode” text seen on regular 911s, this one says “Kachow! Mode”, a reference to the protagonist Lightning McQueen’s catchphrase.

In terms of powertrain, the standard Carrera GTS is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder that produces 473 horsepower and 570 Nm of torque. The coupe does 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds.

