‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid Will Pass Close to Earth This Week

A “potentially dangerous” asteroid about the size of a blue whale, the largest animal on Earth, will pass close to our planet this Friday. Named 2015 FF, the object is between 13 and 28 meters long, and will be traveling at over 33,000 km/h.

At the time of its closest approach, the asteroid will be 4.3 million km from Earth, equivalent to just over eight times the distance between Earth and the Moon. Far enough away to pose no danger to us, but close enough on an astronomical scale.

2015 FF is an Apollo-type asteroid, the name given to bodies close to us that frequently cross Earth’s orbit. His previous visit to our neighborhood was in January 2021, and the next one will be in February 2028.

Trail of the Chelyabinsk meteor, which exploded over Russia in 2013, and was an Apollo-like asteroid. (Image: Alex Alishevskikh/Wikimedia Commons)

But if it’s going to pass at a safe distance from us, why is 2015 FF considered “potentially dangerous”? This is a name given by NASA to any object that comes within a minimum distance of 7.5 million km from us. The “title” is given on the basis of proximity, and does not take into account a possible impact probability.

PHOs (Potentially Hazardous Objects), as they are called, are constantly monitored, as any change in their orbit, no matter how small, can increase the probability of impact.

According to the US space agency, there is no chance of impact from the thousands of known and tracked objects in the next century. Still, monitoring is necessary, as new asteroids are discovered constantly, some just days or even hours before they pass us by.