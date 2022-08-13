President of Banco Pan wants to increase inclusion with the release of the Auxílio Brasil consignment

Banco Pan takes a different path from most financial institutions and will release the Auxílio Brasil consignment. Understand!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Government pays BRL 1,212.00: see who receives

Recently, Banco Pan confirmed that it will release the Auxílio Brasil consignment. The information came directly from the president of the financial institution, Carlos Eduardo Guimarães. Check out what he said and what the other banks’ position is on the loan!

What did the president of Banco Pan say?

The president of Banco Pan welcomed the release of the Auxílio Brasil consignment, as it will be an addition that “will make banking inclusion clearer” and it will be a “most competitive product”.

Regarding the interest on the payroll, he stated “that it will not be the same rate as the INSS”, but that the “default must be greater (than that offered to INSS policyholders)”

However, it is worth mentioning that the interest rate was not actually revealed by President Carlos Eduardo Guimarães, as he only revealed that it will not be the same as that worked by the INSS (National Social Security Institute). But something positive was the statement that the default time offered by Banco Pan will be longer, that is, greater tolerance for late payment of the loan.

Which other banks will release the Auxílio Brasil consignment?

In addition to Banco Pan, Banco Safra and Caixa Econômica Federal were in favor of releasing the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan. Caixa’s president, Daniella Marques, reported that it is a commitment to offer “lowest interest rate possible” and who will practice “lowest rate on the market”.

Nubank will pay BRL 50,000 to the lucky person who answers questions

Which banks will not release the Auxílio Brasil consignment?

Unlike Banco Pan, some financial institutions were against the release of the Auxílio Brasil consignment, they are: Banco Inter, BMG, Bradesco, C6 Bank, Itaú Unibanco, Nubank, Santander and Sicoob.

Bradesco’s president, Lazari Júnior, was completely against the release of the payroll and stated that “this is not a retirement or pension”but rather a benefit to “people who are struggling”, “vulnerable people” He stated that this is the reason why the Bank will not increase the loan between its services.

The president of Itaú Unibanco stated that the “the bank preferred not to operate (the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan), either because of the profile of the public, which is vulnerable, or because of the temporality of the benefit and the change that occurs from month to month”.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the Youtube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans / Shutterstock.com