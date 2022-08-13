Priscilla Alcantara goes from gospel to pop in a show in SP – 08/12/2022 – Illustrated

In general, Priscilla Alcantara resists pain well, but this time she admits that she didn’t. She asked for an anesthetic ointment to tattoo a word on the inside of her lips – “love”.

You’ve lost count of how many tattoos you have. The new one she made on the eve of when she released her new single, “Você Aprendiu a Amar?”, a duet with Emicida, composed by the duo with Lucas Silveira, from the band Fresno. Here it was the opposite – it took a pandemic for the 26-year-old artist from São Paulo to feel less anesthetized with what was happening around her.

He came at a frenetic pace with a successful career in gospel music, until he took a hit from the Covid-19 crisis. “Then everyone’s world stopped. I looked around and saw a lot of horrible things. Where was I for my neighbor when all this was happening to him?”

Alcantara, who is evangelical, says that she became interested in social causes. She confronted “her own hypocrisy” because she claimed to be God-fearing, “but she was always in a hurry, blinded by religion, perhaps.”

In that May 2020, the American and Brazilian police murdered George Floyd and João Pedro. That’s when the songwriter wrote the lyrics that recall the two victims of police violence and lash out at the Christian who does nothing in the face of similar injustices.

They are verses like “the inconsistency of faith / that says ‘God is love’ / and hides this God / in the name of fear”, and “I’ve seen so many people / who claimed to know how to heal / passing straight through / for those who only felt pain” . She says the biggest criticism in the song is herself. Many people, however, saw hints of Christian peers there, especially those sitting at the head of evangelical power.

A hotshot of Bolsonar youth, councilor Nikolas Ferreira, from the Belo Horizonte PL, is of the same age and religion as Alcantara, and that’s all they have in common. He reproduced on a social network the photo of “love” that she wrote inside her mouth and rescued the drawing that the great name of national pop tattooed next to the anus. And he said that “it’s apparently not just Anitta who gets tattoos where she shits”.

Alcantara says he prefers “not to spend energy” on Ferreira and those who subscribe to these “anti-Christian words”. “Those are things that don’t make sense in my head. It’s impossible to understand how there is logic in a God who is love, but with hateful words.”

It wasn’t just the transition from the gospel scene to a tight-fitting pop scene that angered a portion of the evangelical segment that came to see the artist as a straying sheep. It also bothered Alcantara to have called the opinion of Bruna Karla, a gospel singer who bragged about having declined an invitation to the wedding of an LGBTQIA+ friend, “rotten” because she considers that gays are “on the path to eternal death”.

Alcantara has a clear political position and thinks it is good that it is. “People know that I hate this government, that I’m not going to vote for Bolsonaro.” He has sympathy for Marina Silva, a former presidential candidate who this year should run for federal deputy, but he believes that, in an election as polarized as the current one, there is something bigger on the agenda. A wink to Lula.

She even announced, months ago, that she would never sing “Liberdade” again, a hit from her gospel phase. The reason is that Bolsonaro had used the soundtrack in a post. “Guys, what did I do so wrong to deserve this?”, the composer commented below a print of the presidential curatorship.

According to her, it is “inherent in the artist to be a voice”, and here she remembers Leonardo Gonçalves, a left-wing evangelical singer who continues in the gospel. But she also remembers Anitta.

One of Alcantara’s favorite books is “Art and the Bible,” in which theologian Francis Schaeffer encourages Christians to worship God through art. “He said that, within a society, the artist is the person most likely to change a worldview. And it’s true, look at Anitta’s cultural strength. We’re talking about forming heads.”

She doesn’t like ready-made labels, however. “Jesus is my pillar, my family is my pillar. At the end of the day, I don’t stop and think – was I a progressive Christian today? I just want to know if I was consistent with my faith.”

Alcantara has mileage in the artistic milieu, religious or not. He attended an Adventist church in Itapecerica da Serra, in Greater São Paulo, with his family when he participated in a SBT music contest under the baton of Celso Portiolli. She sang Rouge and Wanessa Camargo.

Silvio Santos approved and put the girl in charge of the morning show Bom Dia e Cia, alongside Maisa and Yudi Tamashiro. Alcantara sometimes got scolded by her boss, who she could get into trouble with clothes that showed her belly.

As a child, when he started in gospel music, he came face to face with the inflexibility of some evangelical brothers. “At the age of eight, I had my first beef with the church,” he says, laughing. “It got to the point where I had to decide between singing on TV or staying in church. My family and I were kind of put up against the wall by the pastors.”

It wasn’t a difficult choice. “My parents told me ‘you have this dream, you are achieving it, and the church has several’. I chose my dream. I knew that God was with me in it. And that I was going to find another church.”

Alcantara has already passed through denominations such as Bola de Neve and Renascer em Cristo. Today it is in a smaller church. She also likes the idea of ​​Christian cells, like the ones her friend Bruna Marquezine promotes at home. In these home meetings, they discuss faith “free style” or with the help of a guest pastor. “It’s very difficult to find a church where people, public figures, feel comfortable,” she says. “Sometimes they watch a lot, there’s discomfort.”

She is now stepping into new territory. She had been without a show for more than two years, because of the pandemic, but also because of the metamorphosis she went through, from gospel to secular pop – which she did with the encouragement of Iza and Gloria Groove, friends of this new scene.

The fast ended at the beginning of the month, when his new show debuted in Salvador, which arrived this Friday in São Paulo. I would pass through Porto Alegre, at the Opinião house; Belo Horizonte, in the District space; and on October 1st at Vivo Rio. On September 11, the veteran of Marcha para Jesus debuts at Rock in Rio.

She knows that she owes a lot of this phase to The Masked Singer Brasil, Globo’s reality musical that put celebrities to sing in costumes, so no one knew who they were. The unicorn, Priscilla Alcantara’s secret identity, won last year.

She found a “great metaphor” for what she always dreamed of, “to be recognized only by my voice”, without previous signs, such as “see the believer here”, or “look at the backslidden believer”. She aims to be the greatest soloist Brazil has ever seen. “When you think of voice, I want you to think of me.”

And that your belief does not dictate the artistic directions you should take. “I want people to realize that it’s okay, you don’t have to give up your faith and that singing another song is not synonymous with lack of faith. There’s no sweeter word, but that’s dumb thinking.”