Profit exceeds that of Itaú and Bradesco and should boost shares

On Wednesday night (10), Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) released its results for the second quarter of 2022, with extremely strong numbers in terms of net income growth and return on equity (ROE), in addition to the containment of expenses.

Below is a comment by Rafael Bevilacqua, chief strategist and founding partner of the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento, on the subject. Every day, Bevilacqua brings news and reviews of publicly traded companies for you to make the best investment decisions. This content is accessible to subscribers to UOL. O UOL has an exclusive area for those who want to invest their money safely and profit more than with savings. Meet!

The bank presented an adjusted net income of R$7.8 billion in the period, surpassing the results of Itaú (ITUB4) and Bradesco (BBDC4), which profited R$7.6 billion and R$7 billion, respectively. The result came above expectations, and represented a growth of 54% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The bank’s net financial margin, that is, the difference between the income obtained from credit operations and the interest paid on fundraising, totaled R$ 11.4 billion, which is equivalent to a growth of 23.1% in the comparison Yearly.

In addition, the bank’s expanded loan portfolio grew 19.9% ​​compared to the second quarter of 2021, reaching R$919.5 billion. Breaking this number into segments, the Corporate, Individual and Agribusiness portfolios closed the quarter at R$336.8 billion (+4.9%), R$274.5 billion (+2.1%) and R$ 262 (+2.9%), respectively. Another R$46.1 billion refers to the bank’s external portfolio.

In parallel, delinquency over 90 days closed the quarter at 2.0%, a slight increase of 0.1 percentage point in relation to the previous quarter, a variation within the normal range.

The return on average equity (ROAE) – an indicator used to measure the company’s profitability, and the higher the better – it was 20.6% in the quarter, 2.5 percentage points above the previous quarter and 6.1 percentage points above the same period of the year past.

Another positive highlight was service fees, which grew by 4.3% in the quarter to R$7.8 billion. Finally, total operating expenses decreased by 0.1% in the quarter, totaling R$14.2 billion.

The bank has been delivering interesting results in recent quarters, knowing how to operate its high quality loan portfolio well, with high representation of segments with lower delinquency rates, PJ and Agribusiness, being a good choice for an eventual macroeconomic scenario of accelerating delinquency in the lower layers of the pyramid. In addition, he is reaping the good results of the excellent results of his investees, Cielo and BB Seguridade.

The bank announced the distribution of BRL 571.3 million in dividends and BRL 1.628 billion in Interest on Equity (JCP), related to the second quarter of 2022. Therefore, we expect a strong positive impact on the company’s shares in the short term.

Banco do Brasil shares closed up 4.43% on Thursday (11), quoted at R$ 41.74.