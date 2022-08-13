PSG has only 1 nominee even with trio and repeats Era Ibra

Kylian Mbappé has become the only PSG representative named among the 30 players nominated for the current edition of the Ballon d’Or by France Football, the famous French magazine that has been organizing the award since the 1950s.

Released this afternoon, the list surprised by not having luxurious names from the Parisian team, such as Argentine Lionel Messi – outside the top 30 for the first time after 17 years – and Brazilian Neymar.

This is, by the way, the worst scenario of the club in relation to the nominees for the best in the world of the French magazine since 2016.

At the time, only Ibrahimovic, until then the greatest symbol of the European squad, appeared in the ranking and ended up in 13th position. The Swede, by the way, has been a constant presence in the segment since he arrived at PSG. He left the team four years later.

In 2017, PSG had three nominees: Neymar – who played in the early half of the season defending Barcelona -, Mbappé and Cavani. The following year, the same players repeated the scenario.

In 2019, Neymar stayed out and “made room” for another Brazilian: Marquinhos. Cavani also did not appear among the 30, unlike Mbappé, who was once again among the best.

The coronavirus pandemic canceled the Ballon d’Or in 2020, as many championships around the world ended up paralyzed in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

Last year, finally, the award was resumed with a recent record of nominees from PSG: Messi – who joined the team after the start of the season at Barcelona -, Mbappé, Donnarumma and Neymar.

The solitary appointment of Mbappé this year opens up the oscillation in the football of the duo that forms the luxurious attacking trio of the team: Neymar and Messi.

Both starred, so far, a 2022 marked by ups and downs on the field. The Brazilian was only the 8th highest scorer of the last French Championship, for example, while the Argentine did not even enter the top 10.