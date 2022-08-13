PT Prefecture hires Gusttavo Lima show for R$ 1 million

The city hall of Serra Talhada, a municipality 413 kilometers from Recife, hired the shows by the sertanejo Gusttavo Lima for R$ 1 million and Wesley Safadão for R$ 700 thousand. The two are just some of the attractions planned in the schedule of the Festa de Setembro 2022 event which, according to the city’s website, is the “biggest event on the festive calendar” in the city.

The value of hiring 12 of the top 16 event shows, whose values ​​were published in the Official Gazette of the State, is R$ 3,366,500.00.

Led by Mayor Márcia Conrado de Lorena e Sá Araújo (PT), Serra Talhada released the program of the party on Monday night (8), which will take place from September 4th to 7th, at Lagoa Maria Timóteo, in the municipality. The city government informed that the event has the support of the company Empetur (Pernambuco Tourism Company) and the state government.

The contracting values ​​for the concerts of Gusttavo Lima, who is a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and Wesley Safadão were published in yesterday’s edition of the Official State Gazette. In all, the event will have 16 attractions at the main pole of Lagoa Maria Timóteo, they are: Wesley Safadão, Limão com Mel, Gleydson and Henricky, Felipe Amorim, Mano Walter, Zezo, Xand Avião, Melim, José Augusto, Gusttavo Lima, Tarcísio do Acordeon, Jonas Esticado and Fábio Diniz.

Check the values ​​of 12 of the 16 main shows contracted by the city hall of the Pernambuco hinterland — which were made available in the Official State Gazette:

Gustavo Lima: BRL 1 million

Wesley Safadão: R$ 700 thousand

Xand Plane: BRL 350 thousand

Tarcísio do Acordeon: R$ 250 thousand

José Augusto: BRL 195 thousand

Melim Band: BRL 180 thousand

Jonas Stretched: R$ 150 thousand

Felipe Amorim: R$ 150 thousand

Bro Walter: BRL 150 thousand

Lemon with Honey: R$ 120 thousand

Zezo: BRL 75 thousand

Anjos de Resgate Band: BRL 46,500

Programming of events in the municipality of Serra Talhada Image: Publicity/Serra Talhada City Hall

City Hall estimates movement of BRL 15 million at the event

According to the city hall’s website, the event had not taken place in the municipality for two years due to the covid-19 pandemic and the municipal administration estimates that around R$ 15 million will be moved in the city, with benefits to commerce, the hotel chain and other local services.

About 300 thousand people are also expected during the days of the event, which also includes the religious program of the 232nd Festa da Patroeira Nossa Senhora da Penha, which will take place between August 29 and September 8 at the Parish of Nossa Senhora da Penha, which is part of the Diocese of Afogados da Ingazeira.

After two years of a pandemic, we are resuming our September Party, the biggest event on our cultural calendar and that promises to be the biggest party of all time. And I have no doubt, our party will be a great success, with two poles, several attractions and lots of joy, because our people deserve it. Mayor Marcia Conrado (PT)

To Poder360 website, the city council’s advisory stated that Serra Talhada “plans the event and its funding”. “The collection is made through sponsorship and the sale of spaces, such as cabins,” he added.

O UOL tries to contact the administration of Serra Talhada and the advice of singer Gusttavo Lima. The note will be updated in case of return of both.

Gustavo Lima and controversies

A declared supporter of Bolsonaro, the sertanejo Gusttavo Lima is the target of criticism and complaints for being hired to perform paid concerts with public money in cities in the interior of Brazil.

Investigations by state prosecutors into concert fees for country artists hired without bidding began with Gusttavo Lima’s concert in Minas Gerais, in the city of Conceição do Mato Dentro — for which he was hired for R$1.2 million. In this case, the city used funds from the Financial Compensation for the Exploration of Mineral Resources, which should be allocated to infrastructure, health or education.

The concert in Conceição do Mato Dentro ended up being canceled after great repercussion and Gusttavo even recorded a video crying and claiming to be “suffering persecution in my personal and professional life”. “I’m tired, almost throwing in the towel. It’s sad to be treated like a criminal, a thug,” he said in the recording. The artist received the support of Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) and the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, after publishing the video crying.

Other municipalities, such as the municipalities of São Luiz (RR) and Magé (RJ), also began to be investigated in the states, which even created a rift between the country singers. At least 35 cities have shows being investigated by the Public Ministry for possible irregularities.

In July, Gusttavo Lima broke a contract with a meatpacker that created “Picanha Mito”, in honor of Bolsonaro and sold for R$ 1,800 a kilo. The singer, who was one of the partners in the establishment, no longer has any ties to the company, according to the press office.