Rafa Kalimann cries after forgetting bag of R$ 17,500 on plane

Rafa Kalimann, 29, burst into tears after forgetting a bag worth R$17,500 on a plane. In her social networks, the ex-sister of “BBB 20” (TV Globo) reported the “perrengue” she lived. In addition to losing her scholarship, she faced traffic, fever and delays.

According to Rafa, the “saga” began when he was late to catch the plane due to traffic in Rio de Janeiro. She managed to get on the flight, but when she disembarked, she was missing her designer bag.

“I forgot this blessed bag on my connecting flight. I landed and she wasn’t with me. I cried when I left,” he said.

The luxury item shown by the digital influencer is a Prada bag in the Cleo model, with a flap. The piece is made of brushed leather and features the brand’s logo in enameled metal on the front.

Rafa Kalimann shows off a BRL 17,500 Prada bag forgotten on a plane Image: Playback/Instagram

On the brand’s website, the accessory is not yet available for purchase, but anyone who wants to buy it will have to pay R$ 17,500.

Rafa had the help of an airport employee to reschedule the flight and find a hotel where he could rest until the new boarding. The first hotel visited by the actress of “Rensga Hits!” (Globoplay), however, was packed. She moved on to another, which was also fully occupied.

“I cried again, because I was tired and hungry”, he said.

Finally, Rafa managed to stay in a capsule hotel at Viracopos Airport at 2 am.

“Until I wake up with a fever,” continued the actress. “I leave for Uberlândia. Finally, this moment has arrived!”, celebrated the actress.

She even showed the meeting with her nephew, Gabriel. Rafa faced adversity to celebrate the boy’s birthday in the city of Minas Gerais.

“This hug makes it all worthwhile. Then tiredness, fever, anything else is left behind”, he concluded.

Last weekend, Rafa Kalimann and José Loreto assumed a relationship by appearing together at Caetano Veloso’s birthday show, in Rio de Janeiro. In participation in “Encontro” (TV Globo), the actress gave details of the novel: “I’m happy, my heart is light, I’m intense, I’m eternally in love and this moment is like this, light, delicious. relationship, with everything,” he said.