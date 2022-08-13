Rafa Kalimann reports despair when losing luxury object on plane | celebrities



Rafa Kalimann faces trouble on a trip to Minas Gerais – Reproduction/Instagram

Rafa Kalimann faces perrengue on trip to Minas GeraisReproduction / Instagram

Published 08/12/2022 18:46 | Updated 08/12/2022 18:55

Rio – Rafa Kalimann used social networks, this Friday, to share with fans moments of despair that he lived on a trip from Rio de Janeiro to Uberlândia, in Minas Gerais, where he found his family. The ex-BBB star recounted the busy day she had before heading to the airport and said that after landing on a connection, she noticed that she had lost a designer bag that she was carrying with her.

“The saga started yesterday, five in the afternoon. I went to get the vaccine and I was late, I was in traffic, and I had to go to the airport, I changed my clothes super fast, despite the delay, I managed to buy Gabriel’s gift, but I forgot this bag inside of my connection flight. When I landed, she wasn’t with me and I cried, leaving”, said the presenter, in Instagram Stories.

Then, the influencer said that she missed the next flight and had the help of an airport employee to reschedule the trip. After that, the problems began to find a hotel where I could stay overnight: “The hotels were full, and I cried again, because I was tired, hungry. (…) It was two in the morning”, she said, resting in a capsule hotel at Viracopos airport.

Rafa completed the report saying that, this Friday, he woke up with a fever, but managed to board to Uberlândia. Afterwards, the famous appeared hugging her nephew, Gabriel, for whom she bought the gift mentioned at the beginning of the post: “This hug made it all worth it. The reason for crying was him, but he loved the gift”, she said, who assumed the relationship with the actor José Loreto, from “Pantanal”, last Sunday.