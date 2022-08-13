Rafa Kalimann wears her smallest bikini on a beach day and causes

Rafa Kalimann decided to open a photo album in Instagram, gathering some random moments from your day to day. Among the records, she surprised fans by showing her body in a click on the beach.

At the time, the former BBB chose a short bikini to enjoy the moment of leisure and her powerful curves were highlighted. The photo was even chosen as the cover of the famous album.

“Records of special moments found on whats”, wrote the influencer in the caption of the publication. She even sent a message to her followers: “Take the booster vaccine. Flu’s vacine. Vaccine”warned.

In the comments of the post, There was no lack of praise for the presenter. “Rafa, you are a monument”said a friend. “I don’t see any defects. And the best, more beautiful inside. You are of unparalleled love and education. Gratitude… at last! I should teach a thousand modules… for a lot of people out there who don’t even learn from the example of others. I love you Ralph!”declared a follower. “Muse”said another.

Dating of Rafa Kalimann and José Loreto

In the last week, Rafa Kalimann and José Loreto have publicly assumed that they are living a romance. During participation in the Meeting, the influencer revealed some details of the relationship.

“I’m happy, my heart is happy, light, I’m intense, I’m eternally in love. This moment is like this, it’s delicious, we’re happy with the career, with everything”said.

The famous said that they have been together for a long time. “A good time, enough for us to get to know each other well. You know what happened? Paloma cannot see a pawn, she looked at Tadeu”joked Rafa Kalimann, mentioning your character in the series Rensga Hits! and the character of Loreto in wetland.

