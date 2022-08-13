Rafaella and Bruna Biancardi comment on possible betrayal

Influencer Rafaella Santos, sister of football player Neymar Jr, countered comments on Instagram about an alleged betrayal committed by him, which would have led to the alleged end of his relationship with influencer Bruna Biancardi.

After a gossip page on Instagram echoed a tweet that claimed that Neymar cheated on Bruna during a São João party where they were together, Rafaella defended the player in the comments:

“For the love of God, post something that is true! You don’t know anything!”, wrote the influencer.

In the responses to her comment, Bruna Biancardi also spoke, responding to a profile that declared that Bruna herself was spreading the rumors of the betrayal.

“Stop talking nonsense, girl. Prove what you’re talking about,” Biancardi wrote.

In early July, Neymar appeared without a ring at a dinner with friends and raised suspicions that their relationship had come to an end, but so far neither has confirmed or denied the end.