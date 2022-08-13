Rafinha and Paulinho: Atlético-MG still monitors the signing of a duo, even with remote chances | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG does not have cash on hand for investments in the ball market. Sign players on loan, in pre-contracts, or who are free. It is not the case of Rafinha Alcântara and Paulinho, a duo that is working in Europe. But it could be one day. Both targets are pretty tough. However, the ge found that both are on the rooster’s agenda.

The club closely monitors the careers of the two Brazilian midfielders, who belong to PSG and Bayer Leverkusen. Football director Rodrigo Caetano revealed that consultations took place, but that the situation is complicated.

“I cannot deny that there was a consultation. But it is unlikely that it will take place in this window”, said Caetano.

There is Paulinho’s desire to return to Brazil. What matters is that the German club wants to receive good compensation, not least because they bought him for almost 20 million euros from Vasco, in 2018. And he is a starter at Bayer.

This is not the case with Rafinha. The midfielder, son of the four-time champion Mazinho and brother of Thiago, a Liverpool player, is a reserve in the starred PSG squad.

O ge found that the name was offered to Atlético, which evaluated the possibility. But, again, it’s a negotiation that goes through the French club. PSG has already loaned Rafinha, however, to the European market (Real Sociedad).

Time plays against Atletico. If he wanted to close with new reinforcements aimed at the search for the G-6 of the Brazilian Championship, Galo needs to make the transfer conclusions by the end of next Monday. The window for player registrations in Brazil closes on August 15th.

“We are following the movement of the two players”, said a source to the ge, about Paulinho and Rafinha.

Rafinha and Paulinho will hardly be Galo’s reinforcements for 2022. However, they are still on the agenda for 2023, even more involving the inauguration of the MRV Arena as a great attraction for the sports project. At the end of the year, both players will be able to sign pre-contracts, if there is no renewal in Europe.

The attacking midfielder is 29 years old, and has never played professionally in Brazil. He belongs to PSG until June 30, 2023. He spent the last European season on loan at Real Sociedad. He made 17 games (13 starters) in the second round of La Liga.

The 22-year-old left winger, revealed by Vasco, belongs to Bayer Leverkusem also only until June 30, 2023. And he should not renew. The Germans are asking for something around 5 million euros. The player made 24 appearances in the 2021/22 Bundesliga, with 4 goals and 2 assists.