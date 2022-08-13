Ramiro celebrates his return to Corinthians and analyzes Vtor Pereira

Corinthians ended its preparation for the classic against Palmeiras, scheduled for this Saturday. After the training, the club came to social media to expose information about the activity, and included in the material an interview with midfielder Ramiro – see the video below.

After a period on loan to Al-Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates, the new Corinthians number 17 made his debut at Parque São Jorge last Saturday, against Avaí. According to the midfielder, it was one of his greatest moments in football.

“A moment of great joy for me, I even compared it with my first call-up to the professional because I had been training for 40 days and I was not being called up., so we get anxious, we train to participate in the games. So when I heard about the call, it was a reason for me to be very pleased, it’s a sign that the work is being recognized and when the opportunity comes, we have to do the job. My effort and dedication is always to honor the Corinthians shirt and I am happy with this opportunity”, said the player, to the Corinthians TV.

The duel against the team from Santa Catarina was the first of the midfielder under the command of coach Vítor Pereira. The coach even praised Ramiro’s level of training, which was very well received by the player, who made his analysis of the Portuguese.

“It’s part of my characteristic as a player, as a professional, I always respect my work on a daily basis, I try to do my best, whether in training or in play. So receiving a compliment from the coach is gratifying, I’m happy with the recognition and it motivates me to work and want to pursue bigger things more and more. It is to give a segment to the work to receive more opportunities and take advantage of them”, scored the shirt 17.

“Each technical commission has its particularities. I’ve been in professional football for over ten years, so I’ve been through several technical commissions, several coaches and each one of them adds a lot to our trajectory. I always try to get the most out of each professional I work with, from each technical commission and now it has been no different. It’s a coach from another country, who comes with another culturewe try to observe a lot and put into practice everything that the commission asks for”, he concluded.

Ramiro is available to Vítor Pereira for this Saturday’s game against Palmeiras. The duel takes place at Neo Química Arena, at 19:00, and is valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship, which has precisely the two teams as the best performing in this edition.

Watch Ramiro’s interview

