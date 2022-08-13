Reduction of 2% in the season does not indicate a setback in deforestation in the Amazon, say experts | Environment

The 2021/2022 deforestation season in the Amazon recorded a drop of about 2% in the accumulated alerts compared to last year, according to data from the Space Research Institute (Inpe).

Environmentalists heard by g1 assess, however, that the rates are still “very high” and are a reflection of yet another year of the current government’s policy of “promoting environmental crime”.

When compared to the 2021/2022 season, the reduction is equivalent to an area of ​​less than 190 km², a territorial region approximately the size of Recife (PE).

“Last year and the year before, we had peaks in deforestation. This year there really was a reduction, but it does not consolidate a downward trend”, points out Ane Alencar, director of Science at the Institute for Environmental Research in the Amazon (IPAM).

The expert assesses that the reduction is not significant and points out that we are at a time when the Amazon has reached “a new level of deforestation” that indicates a stability of high rates of suppression of native vegetation, but not a reversal of the process.

“On the contrary, we look at the accumulated of the first 7 months of this year and we see that it is a higher number than the months of last year. The rates remain very high. In fact, it is essential that there is work to curb this deforestation”, he evaluates .

“It’s yet another startling number, but not surprising: out-of-control deforestation in the Amazon results from a meticulous and very well-implemented strategy by Bolsonaro and his generals to dismantle socio-environmental governance in Brazil,” says Marcio Astrini, adds the executive secretary. of the Climate Observatory.

The last season, which runs from August 2021 to July 2022, was the third worst in five years, behind only the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 seasons. The accumulated deforestation alerts in 2022 in the Amazon was 8,590 km², according to data released this Friday (12) by the Space Research Institute (Inpe).

In 2019/2020 this rate was 9,216 km², a record in the historical series that started in 2015. In the last season, this rate was a little more than 8,780 km².

“What drew attention in the overflights that we carried out this last year, in addition to the advance of deforestation, is the amount of large areas deforested on non-destined public lands, on private properties and even in protected areas”, says Rômulo Batista, spokesman of the Amazon from Greenpeace Brazil.

According to the entity, the deforestation alerts for the month of July closed “Another Year of Destruction” and reiterate that the deforestation of the Amazon “is not the result of poverty and the despair of people in situations of great vulnerability”, but of an “organized scheme, sponsored by large landowners and land grabbers who feel protected by the meltdown of the policies of environmental protection and combating deforestation that have taken place in recent years”.

“The numbers are the result of a policy of favoring environmental crime, adopted by the government since the first day of its mandate”, warns Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory.

“Under Bolsonaro, the inspection bodies were scrapped, the budget to fight deforestation was reduced and for the first time in history we had a former environment minister who resigned from his position to avoid being arrested for an environmental crime. We are witnessing a plan to exterminate the Amazon, implemented in broad daylight and which could bring the forest to the point of collapse,” adds Astrini.

For Mariana Napolitano, Science Manager at WWF-Brazil, the numbers are quite high and point to the third consecutive year the panorama of the current government’s environmental dismantling.