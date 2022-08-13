Registration of good drivers starts in September in the country, says Ministry of Infrastructure – Country

The Positive National Registry of Drivers (RNPC), also known as registration of good driversgoes into effect in September this year, as confirmed to the portal g1 the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Regulated by the National Traffic Council (Contran) last July, the measure allows federation units to grant tax benefits or tariffs for drivers who have not committed a traffic violation in the last 12 months.

However, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure, registration with the RNPC will not be automatic. That is, the driver will have to express interest in being included in the list, through the Digital Transit Wallet (CDT) application or on the website of the National Traffic Department (Senatran).

Registration in the registry will be deleted in cases of:

Request by the driver;

When there is a record of traffic violation;

When the registered person has the right to drive suspended;

When the driver’s license is revoked or expired for more than 30 days;

If the registered person is serving a custodial sentence.

The system must be updated monthly by Senatran until the eighth business day of each month. To check if it is on the list, the driver must provide full name and CPF. Consultation with the RNPC will be guaranteed to all citizens, according to the norm.

Tax benefits

According to the Contran resolution, “the Union, the states, the Federal District and the municipalities may use the RNPC to grant tax or tariff benefits to registered drivers, in accordance with the specific legislation of each entity of the Federation”. Discounts may be “of any nature”, according to the agency.

The national traffic secretary, Frederico Carneiro, even said in a public hearing in the Chamber of Deputies, last year, that the advantages may include, for example, discounts on taxes, tolls and vehicle rental and insurance values, among others. benefits.