Resort in Maldives opens vacancy for best job in the world

Resort Soneva Fushi has been offering a public notice since 2018, attracting those interested in servicing the bookstore. The same store recently opened a vacancy, which will receive applications until August 13 this year. However, more than the salary offered, what draws attention is the room full of riches, where the worker must stay.

According to a survey carried out by TimeOut, the daily rate can cost R$192,000 for tourists who decide to spend a season on the island. The value offered for the services provided to the successful candidate is US$750, approximately R$3,963. However, those responsible make some basic requirements before accepting the proposal to keep the chosen one.

Working with books at a Maldives resort requires multiple skills

Fluent English is required, whether speaking or writing, with full command of formal grammar rules. You need to know how to publish on social networks, showing your routine on the coast, telling about the experience in Maldives.

Thus, he needs to be an excellent communicator, transmitting charisma and mastery over various subjects, including modern and classical literature.



In this case, enjoying reading is essential, because the seller must explain to visitors relevant information about the works available.

Previous experience with this type of activity attracts the eyes of recruiters, who are looking for a person open to a new routine, mixing leisure in the midst of the unique climate of the region and functions that require different skills.