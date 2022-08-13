Revenue facilitates negotiation of up to R$1.4 trillion in debt with discounts of up to 70%; see how it will work

Ordinance published in the Official Gazette (DOU), this Friday (12), regulated the negotiation in which the Federal Revenue will give discounts of up to 70% on debts for individuals, individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) and companies.

Currently, there are R$ 1.4 trillion in debts managed by the IRS and that can be negotiated by taxpayers with the Tax Authorities. This amount does not consider debts registered in the Federal Active Debt. Transactions can be carried out for settlement within up to 120 months (ten years).

For individuals, individual microentrepreneurs, microenterprises, small businesses, Santas Casas de Misericórdia, cooperative societies and educational institutions, the discount is up to 70%, and the term is even longer, up to 145 months. For debts of social contributions, this period is limited to 60 months according to the constitutional provision.

The ordinance also authorizes the Revenue to grant discounts on interest and fines for credits classified as irrecoverable or difficult to recover and the use of tax loss credits and negative CSLL calculation base, in the calculation of IRPJ and CSLL, up to the limit of 70% of the remaining balance after the incidence of discounts.

According to the norm, there is still the possibility of using precatories or credit rights with a final and unappealable judgment for the amortization of the main tax debt, fine and interest.

Read too

The regulation of the transaction of tax credits takes place after Congress approves Law No. 14,375, of June 21, 2022. The rule establishes the rules for the modalities of transaction of debts in administrative litigation by adhesion, in which it is carried out by means of a prior notice published, or by individual proposals by the debtor or the IRS.

The target audience for the individual transaction are taxpayers who have tax administrative litigation in excess of R$10 million; bankrupt debtors, in judicial or extrajudicial recovery, in judicial or extrajudicial liquidation or extrajudicial intervention; federal agencies, foundations and public companies; States, Federal District and municipalities, in addition to the respective public law entities of the indirect administration.

In the case of an individual transaction proposed by the Revenue, the taxpayer will be notified by the Tax Authorities and the document will present a presumed ability to pay, list of tax credits eligible for the transaction, estimated discount amounts, payment terms, deadline for acceptance of the proposal.

In the individual transaction proposed by the debtor, the taxpayer will submit a proposal via digital process instructed with supporting documentation and causes of the economic and financial situation. The IRS will analyze the proposal and present to the taxpayer the presumed payment capacity, list of credits and payment terms.

In the simplified individual transaction, which will be available from January 2023, the debtor will submit a proposal via digital process with payment plan and conditions. The Tax Authorities will perform the deferral via the system.

Plan your spending

Download a financial control worksheet for free to monitor your monthly expenses and track the evolution of your budget throughout the year:

related