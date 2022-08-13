Revenue will start debt negotiation with up to 70% discount on September 1

Transactions can be carried out for settlement within up to 120 months, depending on the case

Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

Federal Revenue has published an ordinance that establishes rules for citizens to be able to negotiate their debts, with a discount of up to 70% in the value



THE IRS published an ordinance this Friday, 12, which establishes rules for citizens to be able to negotiate their debts — R$ 1.4 trillion in total —, with a discount of up to 70% on the amount due after tax. Negotiations are expected to begin on September 1. The target audience of the actions are agreements with values ​​above R$ 10 million, bankrupt debtors, in judicial or extrajudicial recovery, in judicial or extrajudicial liquidation or extrajudicial intervention, autarchies, foundations and federal public companies, as well as States, Federal District and municipalities and public law entities of indirect administration. Following the new rules, these transactions can be carried out for settlement within up to 120 months. As for individuals, the Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI), the Microenterprise (ME), the Small Business Company (EPP), the Santas Casas de Misericórdia, cooperative societies and other civil society organizations and educational institutions, the term extends up to 145 months. For debts of social contributions, the term is limited to 60 months according to the constitutional provision. The ordinance also establishes the possibility of precatories or credit rights with a final and unappealable judgment for the amortization of the main tax debt, fine and interest.