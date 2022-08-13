Revenue will start debt negotiation with up to 70% discount on September 1

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Revenue will start debt negotiation with up to 70% discount on September 1 2 Views

Transactions can be carried out for settlement within up to 120 months, depending on the case

Marcelo Camargo/Agência BrasilSilver pillar with the logo and the words
Federal Revenue has published an ordinance that establishes rules for citizens to be able to negotiate their debts, with a discount of up to 70% in the value

THE IRS published an ordinance this Friday, 12, which establishes rules for citizens to be able to negotiate their debts — R$ 1.4 trillion in total —, with a discount of up to 70% on the amount due after tax. Negotiations are expected to begin on September 1. The target audience of the actions are agreements with values ​​above R$ 10 million, bankrupt debtors, in judicial or extrajudicial recovery, in judicial or extrajudicial liquidation or extrajudicial intervention, autarchies, foundations and federal public companies, as well as States, Federal District and municipalities and public law entities of indirect administration. Following the new rules, these transactions can be carried out for settlement within up to 120 months. As for individuals, the Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI), the Microenterprise (ME), the Small Business Company (EPP), the Santas Casas de Misericórdia, cooperative societies and other civil society organizations and educational institutions, the term extends up to 145 months. For debts of social contributions, the term is limited to 60 months according to the constitutional provision. The ordinance also establishes the possibility of precatories or credit rights with a final and unappealable judgment for the amortization of the main tax debt, fine and interest.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

9 shares to sell today and fetch up to 3.35%, according to Ágora, BTG and PagBank – Money Times

(Image: Diana Cheng/Money Times) THE Agora InvestmentsO BTG Pactual it’s the PagBank indicated the purchase …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved